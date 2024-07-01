Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - Boy Meets Squirrel
A nice squirrel gives Nonny an acorn that will someday grow into a tree! Learn all about the animals that live in trees, the fruit that grows on them, and how you and the Bubble Guppies can help them.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Spring Chicken Is Coming!
The Spring Chicken is about to announce the arrival of spring, but first, she needs a beautiful flower. Help the Bubble Guppies figure out how to plant and care for a flower.
S1 Ep. 12 - Gup, Gup And Away!
Pack a suitcase and hurry to the airport! Help the Bubble Guppies fly an airplane through the sky and over the clouds - just be sure to keep an eye out for airplane pirates!
S1 Ep. 11 - The Legend Of Pinkfoot
The Bubble Guppies are going on a camping trip! Grab your flashlights and gather around the campfire to make s'mores and hear about the spooky legend of Pinkfoot!