Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - We Totally Rock!
Are you ready to rock? The Bubble Guppies are taking the stage with their guitars, drums and keyboards. Get ready to crank it up to 10 and learn about everything rock and roll.
S1 Ep. 8 - Who's Going To Play The Big Bad Wolf"
The play's the thing when the Bubble Guppies go to see a production of 'The Three Little Pigs'. But when one of the actors can't perform, it's up to Deema to put on the costume and take the stage.
S1 Ep. 7 - The Moon Rocks!
Blast off with the Bubble Guppies - it's time to learn all about the solar system! Help them begin to learn about outer space in this far-out episode.
S1 Ep. 5 - Ducks In A Row!
Learn about different musical instruments as you join the Bubble Guppies' marching band, and help Nonny figure out how to lead the band when there's a duck in the way!
S1 Ep. 4 - Build Me A Building!
It's going to be the best doghouse EVER! But before Bubble Puppy can move into his new doggy digs, the Bubble Guppies are going to need help building it, while discovering all about construction.
S1 Ep. 3 - Bubble Puppy
Gil wants to adopt a puppy! But before he can bring the puppy home, the Bubble Guppies must learn how to take care of pets.
S1 Ep. 2 - The Crayon Prix
Green means GO! The Bubble Guppies are learning about colours while car racing! Help them mix colours, make new shades, and speed across the finish line!