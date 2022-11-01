Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - We Totally Rock!
Are you ready to rock? The Bubble Guppies are taking the stage with their guitars, drums and keyboards. Get ready to crank it up to 10 and learn about everything rock and roll.
S1 Ep. 8 - Who's Going To Play The Big Bad Wolf?
The play's the thing when the Bubble Guppies go to see a production of 'The Three Little Pigs'. But when one of the actors can't perform, it's up to Deema to put on the costume and take the stage.
S1 Ep. 11 - The Legend Of Pinkfoot
The Bubble Guppies are going on a camping trip! Grab your flashlights and gather around the campfire to make s'mores and hear about the spooky legend of Pinkfoot!
S1 Ep. 6 - The Grumpfish Special!
At the Bubble Guppies' restaurant, the group is waiting tables, cooking food and preparing to serve their most difficult customer yet. Is there anything on the menu that can get the Grumpfish grinning?
S1 Ep. 5 - Ducks In A Row!
Learn about different musical instruments as you join the Bubble Guppies' marching band, and help Nonny figure out how to lead the band when there's a duck in the way!
S1 Ep. 4 - Build Me A Building!
It's going to be the best doghouse EVER! But before Bubble Puppy can move into his new doggy digs, the Bubble Guppies are going to need help building it, while discovering all about construction.
S1 Ep. 3 - Bubble Puppy
Gil wants to adopt a puppy! But before he can bring the puppy home, the Bubble Guppies must learn how to take care of pets.