Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 7

Episodes
S1 Ep. 7 - The Moon Rocks!
Blast off with the Bubble Guppies - it's time to learn all about the solar system! Help them begin to learn about outer space in this far-out episode.
S1 Ep. 6 - The Grumpfish Special!
At the Bubble Guppies' restaurant, the group is waiting tables, cooking food & preparing to serve their most difficult customer yet. Is there anything on the menu that can get the Grumpfish grinning"
S1 Ep. 5 - Ducks In A Row!
Learn about different musical instruments as you join the Bubble Guppies' marching band, and help Nonny figure out how to lead the band when there's a duck in the way!
S1 Ep. 4 - Build Me A Building!
It’s going to be the best doghouse EVER! But before Bubble Puppy can move into his new doggy digs, the Bubble Guppies are going to need help building it, while discovering all about construction.
S1 Ep. 3 - Bubble Puppy
Gil wants to adopt a puppy! But before he can bring the puppy home, the Bubble Guppies must learn how to take care of pets.
S1 Ep. 2 - The Crayon Prix
Green means GO! The Bubble Guppies are learning about colours while car racing! Help them mix colours, make new shades, and speed across the finish line!