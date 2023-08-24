Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2 - The Crayon Prix
Green means GO! The Bubble Guppies are learning about colours while car racing! Help them mix colours, make new shades, and speed across the finish line!
