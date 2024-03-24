Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 18

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Haunted House Party
Boo! The Bubble Guppies are invited to a costume party at a haunted house! They dress up as witches, vampires, werewolves, zombies and mummies, but who's that in the spooky ghost costume?
S1 Ep. 19 - Bubble Bites
Glide through the aisles of the supermarket with the Bubble Guppies as they shop for fruits, vegetables and the last box of Bubble Bites for Bubble Puppy!
S1 Ep. 18 - Can You Dig It"
Rawrrrrrr! While the Bubble Guppies are digging for dinosaur bones, they learn all about different types of dinosaurs.
S1 Ep. 17 - Happy Clam Day
For Clam Day, the Bubble Guppies decide to throw a party for Clam and invite his cousin Sam. But before they can send Sam an invitation, they need to learn all about how the mail works.
S1 Ep. 16 - Super Shrimptennial Celebration
To celebrate Shrimptennial, the Bubble Guppies visit Big Bubble City! Join them in discovering the hustle and bustle of the big city and the Big Bubble Building!
S1 Ep. 15 - Have A Cow!
With an oink, oink here and a moo, moo there, the Bubble Guppies learn all about farm animals, and discover that a lot of their favourite foods come from a farm too!
S1 Ep. 14 - Boy Meets Squirrel
A nice squirrel gives Nonny an acorn that will someday grow into a tree! Learn all about the animals that live in trees, the fruit that grows on them, and how you and the Bubble Guppies can help them.