Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 16

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Super Shrimptennial Celebration
To celebrate Shrimptennial, the Bubble Guppies visit Big Bubble City! Join them in discovering the hustle and bustle of the big city and the Big Bubble Building!
S1 Ep. 15 - Have A Cow!
With an oink, oink here and a moo, moo there, the Bubble Guppies learn all about farm animals, and discover that a lot of their favourite foods come from a farm too!
S1 Ep. 14 - Boy Meets Squirrel
A nice squirrel gives Nonny an acorn that will someday grow into a tree! Learn all about the animals that live in trees, the fruit that grows on them, and how you and the Bubble Guppies can help them.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Spring Chicken Is Coming!
The Spring Chicken is about to announce the arrival of spring, but first, she needs a beautiful flower. Help the Bubble Guppies figure out how to plant and care for a flower.
S1 Ep. 12 - Gup, Gup And Away!
Pack a suitcase and hurry to the airport! Help the Bubble Guppies fly an airplane through the sky and over the clouds - just be sure to keep an eye out for airplane pirates!
S1 Ep. 10 - Fishketball
The Bubble Guppies explore different kinds of ball games as they get ready for their big game of Fishketball! Help Team Guppies practice bouncing, throwing, catching and playing together as a team.
S1 Ep. 9 - We Totally Rock!
Are you ready to rock? The Bubble Guppies are taking the stage with their guitars, drums and keyboards. Get ready to crank it up to 10 and learn about everything rock and roll.