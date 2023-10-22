Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 18 - Can You Dig It"
Rawrrrrrr! While the Bubble Guppies are digging for dinosaur bones, they learn all about different types of dinosaurs.
S1 Ep. 17 - Happy Clam Day
For Clam Day, the Bubble Guppies decide to throw a party for Clam and invite his cousin Sam. But before they can send Sam an invitation, they need to learn all about how the mail works.
S1 Ep. 16 - Super Shrimptennial Celebration
To celebrate Shrimptennial, the Bubble Guppies visit Big Bubble City! Join them in discovering the hustle and bustle of the big city and the Big Bubble Building!
S1 Ep. 15 - Have A Cow!
With an oink, oink here and a moo, moo there, the Bubble Guppies learn all about farm animals, and discover that a lot of their favourite foods come from a farm too!
S1 Ep. 14 - Boy Meets Squirrel
A nice squirrel gives Nonny an acorn that will someday grow into a tree! Learn all about the animals that live in trees, the fruit that grows on them, and how you and the Bubble Guppies can help them.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Spring Chicken Is Coming!
The Spring Chicken is about to announce the arrival of spring, but first, she needs a beautiful flower. Help the Bubble Guppies figure out how to plant and care for a flower.
S1 Ep. 12 - Gup, Gup And Away!
Pack a suitcase and hurry to the airport! Help the Bubble Guppies fly an airplane through the sky and over the clouds - just be sure to keep an eye out for airplane pirates!