Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 13 - The Spring Chicken Is Coming!
The Spring Chicken is about to announce the arrival of spring, but first, she needs a beautiful flower. Help the Bubble Guppies figure out how to plant and care for a flower.
S1 Ep. 12 - Gup, Gup And Away!
Pack a suitcase and hurry to the airport! Help the Bubble Guppies fly an airplane through the sky and over the clouds - just be sure to keep an eye out for airplane pirates!
S1 Ep. 11 - The Legend Of Pinkfoot
The Bubble Guppies are going on a camping trip! Grab your flashlights and gather around the campfire to make s'mores and hear about the spooky legend of Pinkfoot!
S1 Ep. 10 - Fishketball
The Bubble Guppies explore different kinds of ball games as they get ready for their big game of Fishketball! Help Team Guppies practice bouncing, throwing, catching and playing together as a team.
S1 Ep. 9 - We Totally Rock!
Are you ready to rock? The Bubble Guppies are taking the stage with their guitars, drums and keyboards. Get ready to crank it up to 10 and learn about everything rock and roll.
S1 Ep. 8 - Who's Going To Play The Big Bad Wolf?
The play's the thing when the Bubble Guppies go to see a production of 'The Three Little Pigs'. But when one of the actors can't perform, it's up to Deema to put on the costume and take the stage.
S1 Ep. 7 - The Moon Rocks!
Blast off with the Bubble Guppies - it's time to learn all about the solar system! Help them begin to learn about outer space in this far-out episode.