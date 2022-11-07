Bubble Guppies - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 13 - The Spring Chicken Is Coming!
The Spring Chicken is about to announce the arrival of spring, but first, she needs a beautiful flower. Help the Bubble Guppies figure out how to plant and care for a flower.
S1 Ep. 12 - Gup, Gup And Away!
Pack a suitcase and hurry to the airport! Help the Bubble Guppies fly an airplane through the sky and over the clouds - just be sure to keep an eye out for airplane pirates!
S1 Ep. 10 - Fishketball
The Bubble Guppies explore different kinds of ball games as they get ready for their big game of Fishketball! Help Team Guppies practice bouncing, throwing, catching and playing together as a team.
S1 Ep. 9 - We Totally Rock!
Are you ready to rock? The Bubble Guppies are taking the stage with their guitars, drums and keyboards. Get ready to crank it up to 10 and learn about everything rock and roll.
S1 Ep. 8 - Who's Going To Play The Big Bad Wolf?
The play's the thing when the Bubble Guppies go to see a production of 'The Three Little Pigs'. But when one of the actors can't perform, it's up to Deema to put on the costume and take the stage.
S1 Ep. 11 - The Legend Of Pinkfoot
The Bubble Guppies are going on a camping trip! Grab your flashlights and gather around the campfire to make s'mores and hear about the spooky legend of Pinkfoot!
S1 Ep. 6 - The Grumpfish Special!
At the Bubble Guppies' restaurant, the group is waiting tables, cooking food and preparing to serve their most difficult customer yet. Is there anything on the menu that can get the Grumpfish grinning?