Jackie, a single suburban mother, is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis, land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familial bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.