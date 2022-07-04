Brock is a two-part television dramatisation that follows the life of Australian motor racing legend, Peter Brock. From his early racing days to his tragic death in Perth, TEN’s new drama traces the soaring highs and brutal lows of one of the country’s most beloved sportsmen.

Featuring Matt Le Nevez as Peter Brock, Brock comprises an all-star cast that includes Brendan Cowell as Peter’s adversary Allan Moffat, Ella Scott Lynch as Bev Brock, Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Julie Bamford, Steve Bisley as Harry Firth, Axle Whitehead as Colin Bond and Martin Sacks as Peter’s father Geoff Brock