Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Broadcasting Christmas
Movies
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months
When her on-air partner decides to depart America's favorite morning show, Veronika Daniels announces that she will be choosing her new co-host from a handful of candidates.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2016
About the Movie
Two news broadcasters who were previously in love fight for a position as a morning talk show host that they both want, ultimately finding what made them like each other so much in the first place.