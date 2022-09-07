Breadwinners - S1 Ep. 11
Expires: in about 23 hours
SwaySway and Buhdeuce become obsessed with winning a toy out of the new crane game. SwaySway must keep Buhduece from going berserk by hiding his horrible haircut before he gets busted by Rambamboo.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
SwaySway and Buhdeuce are carefree, ducks who fly around in a rocket van delivering bread to their customers. The best friends live together on their home planet, Pondgea, and get into all sorts of adventures. SwaySway is the leader of the duo and even though he does not always use the best judgment, he is a pro when it comes to flying the van. Buhdeuce is a klutzy duck, but he is loyal to SwaySway and has plenty of heart. Together, the friends have fun all the time while flying around delivering bread.