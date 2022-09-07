Breadwinners

SwaySway and Buhdeuce are carefree, ducks who fly around in a rocket van delivering bread to their customers. The best friends live together on their home planet, Pondgea, and get into all sorts of adventures. SwaySway is the leader of the duo and even though he does not always use the best judgment, he is a pro when it comes to flying the van. Buhdeuce is a klutzy duck, but he is loyal to SwaySway and has plenty of heart. Together, the friends have fun all the time while flying around delivering bread.