BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

2020 Supercars Eseries Final Placings

Check out where your favourite driver finished in the 2020 Eseries

DRIVER TEAM TOTAL DIFFERENCE
1 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team 2426
2 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing Team 2246 -180
3 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing 2091 -335
4 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing 2016 -410
5 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing 1918 -508
6 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing 1567 -859
7 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing 1514 -912
8 Will Davison Doric - Oran Park Town Racing 1472 -954
9 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing Team 1461 -965
10 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing 1407 -1019
11 Garry Jacobson Yellow Cover MSR Racing 1395 -1031
12 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy's Racing 1353 -1073
13 Todd Hazelwood Brut Military BJR Racing 1266 -1160
14 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing 1227 -1199
15 Jake Kostecki NTI MSR Racing 1186 -1240
16 Scott Pye DeWalt Racing 1153 -1273
17 Zane Goddard Unit MSR Racing 1107 -1319
18 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive 1035 -1391
19 Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing 991 -1435
20 David Reynolds Penrite Racing 991 -1435
21 Alex Davison Local Legends Team Sydney 954 -1472
22 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team 862 -1564
23 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing 853 -1573
24 Jack Smith SCT Logistics 619 -1807
25 Chris Pither Team Sydney 429 -1997
