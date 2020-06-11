2020 Supercars Eseries Final Placings

|
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|TOTAL
|DIFFERENCE
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|2426
|
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|2246
|-180
|3
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
|2091
|-335
|4
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|2016
|-410
|5
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing
|1918
|-508
|6
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|1567
|-859
|7
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|1514
|-912
|8
|Will Davison
|Doric - Oran Park Town Racing
|1472
|-954
|9
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|1461
|-965
|10
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|1407
|-1019
|11
|Garry Jacobson
|Yellow Cover MSR Racing
|1395
|-1031
|12
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy's Racing
|1353
|-1073
|13
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brut Military BJR Racing
|1266
|-1160
|14
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|1227
|-1199
|15
|Jake Kostecki
|NTI MSR Racing
|1186
|-1240
|16
|Scott Pye
|DeWalt Racing
|1153
|-1273
|17
|Zane Goddard
|Unit MSR Racing
|1107
|-1319
|18
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|1035
|-1391
|19
|Mark Winterbottom
|Irwin Racing
|991
|-1435
|20
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|991
|-1435
|21
|Alex Davison
|Local Legends Team Sydney
|954
|-1472
|22
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|862
|-1564
|23
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|853
|-1573
|24
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|619
|-1807
|25
|Chris Pither
|Team Sydney
|429
|-1997