Boogeyman 2
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021
Expires: in about 1 month
A young woman attempts to cure her phobia of the boogeyman by checking herself into a mental health facility, only to realise she is now trapped with her own greatest fear
Movie
2007
About the Show
A man plagued by horrific nightmares travels to his childhood home in a bid to finally rid himself of the visions. However, once there he begins to suspect that there may be some truth to them.