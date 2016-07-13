Shows
Kids
Win
Bondi Vet
Camels: Part 1
Light Entertainment
Details
Air Date:
Wed 13 Jul 2016
How will Tim round up two 12-week-old camels?
Video Extras
2 mins
Gator Nest Raid: Part 2
To save the eggs, Tim must face the crankiest gator in the lagoon
1 mins
Gator Nest Raid: Part 1
To save the eggs, Tim must face the crankiest gator in the lagoon
3 mins
Stabbed Eye: Part 2
What will happen to 11-month-old Juice?
1 mins
Camels: Part 2
What happened when Tim was called to round up a family of camels?
2 mins
Stabbed Eye: Part 1
Juice has been attacked by burglars with a screwdriver
2 mins
Camels: Part 1
How will Tim round up two 12-week-old camels?
2 mins
Leaping Lunar: Part 2
Find out if Lunar can get her leap back
2 mins
Leaping Lunar: Part 1
Lunar the Tonkinese kitten has had a nasty fall and isn't herself
2 mins
Frankie: Part 2
Find out what happened to Frankie the Dachshund
1 mins
Frankie: Part 1
This Dachshund has a painful spine issue
