Poppys Sponsor A Vet Appeal

After being found by a good Samaritan, the folks at the Animals Fiji Clinic looked after her and nursed her to health until she was healthy enough to meet the Bondi Vet team to give Poppy the desperate reconstruction surgery she needed to give her a second chance at a normal life.



Poppy's Sponsor a Vet Appeal campaign is hoping to raise funds for veterinary services for the clinic that looked after Poppy. The charity looks after strays and injured animals and relies on kindness of volunteers and financial donations from the animal lovers everywhere to make sure they stay operating.



How can you support dogs like Poppy? The Sponsor a Vet Appeal is set up to raise funds for the animal hospital on Fiji to keep it running with it's veterinary services. It's only donations from kind animal-lovers that keeps it operating - so dig deep!



If you'd like to donate to the cause and help the lives of many disadvantaged animals just like Poppy, visit: http://www.animalsfiji.org/poppy-vet-appeal



You can also keep up to date with Poppy on her very own Facebook page.



Update: Thank you for all your questions and comments regarding Poppy. It's been a huge response and we will keep you updated on her progress.