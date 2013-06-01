Keeping Reptiles

In most instances, licences must be applied for before a reptile is obtained, and records must be kept, with annual returns required. Therefore, the very first thing to do to is familiarise yourself with the legal requirements within your state or territory.

Please see the relevant state or territory authority for keeping Australian wildlife below:



• New South Wales - Department of Environment, Climate Change and Water

• Australian Capital Territory - Territory and Municipal Services

• Victoria - Department of Sustainability and Environment

• Tasmania - National Parks and Wildlife Service

• South Australia - Department of Environment and Heritage

• Western Australia - Department of Conservation and Land Management

• Northern Territory - Department of Natural Resources, the Environment, Art and Sport

• Queensland - Environment and Resource Management



Depending on which state you are in, some of the animals which can be kept may include:



• Eastern snake-necked turtle

• Eastern water dragon

• Eastern bearded dragon

• Common bluetongue

• Children's python

• Carpet python

• Lace monitor

• Frilled lizard.



Additional criteria may need to be met before venomous species may be kept.