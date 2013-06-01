Bondi Vet

EpisodesExtrasiTunesHome
Back

Keeping Reptiles

Keeping Reptiles

Reptile keeping in Australia is a privilege, not a right. The trade and keeping of reptiles is regulated on a state-by-state basis, and the laws are subject to change.

In most instances, licences must be applied for before a reptile is obtained, and records must be kept, with annual returns required. Therefore, the very first thing to do to is familiarise yourself with the legal requirements within your state or territory.
Please see the relevant state or territory authority for keeping Australian wildlife below:

• New South Wales - Department of Environment, Climate Change and Water
• Australian Capital Territory - Territory and Municipal Services
• Victoria - Department of Sustainability and Environment
• Tasmania - National Parks and Wildlife Service
• South Australia - Department of Environment and Heritage
• Western Australia - Department of Conservation and Land Management
• Northern Territory - Department of Natural Resources, the Environment, Art and Sport
• Queensland - Environment and Resource Management

Depending on which state you are in, some of the animals which can be kept may include:

• Eastern snake-necked turtle
• Eastern water dragon
• Eastern bearded dragon
• Common bluetongue
• Children's python
• Carpet python
• Lace monitor
• Frilled lizard.

Additional criteria may need to be met before venomous species may be kept.

Pet care for winter
NEXT STORY

Pet care for winter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Pet care for winter

    Pet care for winter

    Winter can be tough on us, but it's not just us that need a little extra care during this season. Here are some tips for keeping your pets happy and healthy during the winter months!
    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    We all think our pets are the best and brightest, but have you ever wanted to know if your pet is smarter than most?
    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    The greatest potential challenge for wildlife conservation is gaining the support of local people, who will not only share their land but will be motivated to offer their support.
    Beads for Wildlife

    Beads for Wildlife

    Beautiful handmade beadwork made by the women of Melako Community Conservancy are sold through Zoos Victoria, to provide employment and an alternative income. This allows them to support their families by using a skill aligned with their cultural values.
    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Bondi Vet fan Karen G asks Dr Chris a pawsitively difficult cat question.