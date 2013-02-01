Bondi Vet

Farm Animal Facts

Did you know its physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky? Find more farm animal facts below!

  • A mule is a cross between a horse and a donkey.

  • Cows can sleep standing up!

  • The oldest recorded horse is an English Barge horse named “Old Billy” who lived to be 62 years old.

  • Pigs are one of the most intelligent animals on Earth.

  • Draft horses are amongst the strongest animals in the world.

  • The tallest horse recorded is from England. He was a Shire named Samson measuring 7 feet, 2 inches tall.

  • The smallest breed of cow is a Dexter. They were originally bred for household living.

  • The average lifespan of a horse is 20-25 years.

  • Pigs do not sweat. To cool themselves they roll in mud.

  • Horses cannot breathe through their mouths.

  • When milk leaves a cow’s body the temperature is approximately 36 degrees Celsius.

  • A horse’s height is measured in hands. One hand = 4 inches

  • Cows cannot walk downstairs because their knees cannot bend properly.

  • Thumbelina is the world's smallest horse, standing only 17 inches tall!

