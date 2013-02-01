Farm Animal Facts

A mule is a cross between a horse and a donkey.

Cows can sleep standing up!

The oldest recorded horse is an English Barge horse named “Old Billy” who lived to be 62 years old.

Pigs are one of the most intelligent animals on Earth.

Draft horses are amongst the strongest animals in the world.

The tallest horse recorded is from England. He was a Shire named Samson measuring 7 feet, 2 inches tall.

The smallest breed of cow is a Dexter. They were originally bred for household living.

The average lifespan of a horse is 20-25 years.

Pigs do not sweat. To cool themselves they roll in mud.

Horses cannot breathe through their mouths.

When milk leaves a cow’s body the temperature is approximately 36 degrees Celsius.

A horse’s height is measured in hands. One hand = 4 inches

Cows cannot walk downstairs because their knees cannot bend properly.