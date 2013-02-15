Exotic Facts

-
Female Lady Bugs are usually smaller than the males.
-
The name Butterfly originates from the yellow brimstone butterfly of Europe that is first seen in the early stages of spring or “butter” season.
-
The Goliath Beetle is the biggest bug in the world measuring from 60-110mm and weighing between 80-100 grams
-
The Praying Mantis is the only insect that can turn its head.
-
Honey bees are the only insects in the world that produce food for human consumption.
-
Butterflies taste sensors are located beneath their feet!
-
Female Lady Bugs lay in excess of 1000 eggs in their lifetime.
-
If a cockroach loses a leg it can grow another one.
-
Honey bees have hair on their eyes.
-
The average housefly lives for about one month.
-
Only female mosquitoes’ bite humans.
-
Spiders usually have eight eyes.
-
Cockroaches have been known to live for up to nine days without their head.
-
The only landmass where butterflies don’t exist is Antarctica.
-
It takes about 2 million flowers for honey bees to make about half a kilo of honey.
-
A mosquitoes’ lifespan is about 2 weeks
-
Only female black widow spiders have a poisonous bite.
-
Locusts can eat their own body weight in food in a single day.