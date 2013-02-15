Exotic Facts

Female Lady Bugs are usually smaller than the males.

The name Butterfly originates from the yellow brimstone butterfly of Europe that is first seen in the early stages of spring or “butter” season.

The Goliath Beetle is the biggest bug in the world measuring from 60-110mm and weighing between 80-100 grams

The Praying Mantis is the only insect that can turn its head.

Honey bees are the only insects in the world that produce food for human consumption.

Butterflies taste sensors are located beneath their feet!

Female Lady Bugs lay in excess of 1000 eggs in their lifetime.

If a cockroach loses a leg it can grow another one.

Honey bees have hair on their eyes.

The average housefly lives for about one month.

Only female mosquitoes’ bite humans.

Spiders usually have eight eyes.

Cockroaches have been known to live for up to nine days without their head.

The only landmass where butterflies don’t exist is Antarctica.

It takes about 2 million flowers for honey bees to make about half a kilo of honey.

A mosquitoes’ lifespan is about 2 weeks

Only female black widow spiders have a poisonous bite.