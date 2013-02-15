Bondi Vet

Exotic Facts

Did you know crickets hear through their knees? Find out more about exotic animals below.

  • Female Lady Bugs are usually smaller than the males.

  • The name Butterfly originates from the yellow brimstone butterfly of Europe that is first seen in the early stages of spring or “butter” season.

  • The Goliath Beetle is the biggest bug in the world measuring from 60-110mm and weighing between 80-100 grams

  • The Praying Mantis is the only insect that can turn its head.

  • Honey bees are the only insects in the world that produce food for human consumption.

  • Butterflies taste sensors are located beneath their feet!

  • Female Lady Bugs lay in excess of 1000 eggs in their lifetime.

  • If a cockroach loses a leg it can grow another one.

  • Honey bees have hair on their eyes.

  • The average housefly lives for about one month.

  • Only female mosquitoes’ bite humans.

  • Spiders usually have eight eyes.

  • Cockroaches have been known to live for up to nine days without their head.

  • The only landmass where butterflies don’t exist is Antarctica.

  • It takes about 2 million flowers for honey bees to make about half a kilo of honey.

  • A mosquitoes’ lifespan is about 2 weeks

  • Only female black widow spiders have a poisonous bite.

  • Locusts can eat their own body weight in food in a single day.

