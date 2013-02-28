• The Dingo and Basenji are the only two breeds of dogs that do not bark.



• The oldest dog documented is an Australian cattledog named Bluey who lived to the ripe old age of 29 years and five months!



• The Chow Chow and Shar-pei are the only dogs known that do not have a pink tongue – their tongues are blue!



• Dogs can get sun burnt and skin cancer. The most at risk are white dogs with pink on their noses and ears.



• Newfoundland dogs have webbed feet, a thick rudder-like tail and water-resistant double coat making it a very good swimmer!



• At the end of the Beatles song “A Day in the Life”, Sir Paul McCartney recorded an ultrasonic whistle that only dogs are capable of hearing, for his Shetland sheepdog.



• The Pekingese is one of the oldest breeds of dog in the world.



• The German government trained the first guide dogs to assist blind war veterans, at the end of World War 1.



• All dogs, descend from the wolf, no matter how big or small they are.



• The tallest breed of domestic dog is the Irish Wolfhound and the smallest breed of dog is the Chihuahua



• The phrase "raining cats and dogs" comes from 17th Century England. Many of these poor animals sadly drowned during heavy downpours of rain and their bodies would be seen floating in the fast moving water that raced through the streets. The situation gave the appearance that it had literally rained "cats and dogs" which led to the current saying.



• Dogs were one of the first animals domesticated by humans.



• A dogs sense of smell is one of the best in nature.



• The world’s first ever space astronaut was a dog named Laikia. She was sent into space in an artificial satellite in 1957 by the Russian government.



• Since the 1600’s Bloodhounds have be used for tracking criminals.



• Dalmatian puppies are born without spots! They develop them as they get older



• To keep warm in winter, dogs sometimes curl up and cover their nose with their tail.



• Dogs sweat through the pads on the bottom of their feet.



• Three dogs survived the titanic sinking – a Pomeranian, a Newfoundland and a Pekingese.