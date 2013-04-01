The Cat House on Kings is owned and run by Lynea (pronounced Len-aya) Lattanzio who for the past 20 years has dedicated her property, her finances and her entire life to creating this no-kill, non-profit sanctuary, rescue and adoption centre for cats.



The property is a no cage facility that allows cats to roam in and out of the 4200 square-foot, 5-bedroom-house as they like. Except for 50 permanent residents, all cats are up for adoption however if they don’t find a home, they are still able to be cats and have a life in this sanctuary.



The Cat House on the Kings started 20 years ago when Lynea moved to the large property as a single lady following a difficult divorce from a millionaire. After initially trying to fill her time with ‘superficial’ things Lynea decided there must be more to life and started volunteering at an animal rescue center. After a year she had adopted close to 100 cats and had sold her 2 carat diamond ring and Mercedes to help pay for the mounting costs.



In 1993, Lynea came out of retirement to become a surgical veterinary technician with a local veterinarian. This experience helped increase her medical knowledge, and helped reduce veterinary expenses.

Lynea originally lived in the main house with the cats, but after a while they had overtaken the place so she built another house for herself on the property. Now it’s only the young kittens and sick cats that live in that house with her.



Lynea has a great sense of humor and jokes that the Cat House is a result of her mother never letting her have a kitten as a child, “When I was a child all I ever really wanted was a kitten and my mum never let me have one, so she’s sorry now”. She challenges the idea of being a ‘crazy cat lady’ and in her own words says “I’m not crazy, what I do is crazy”.



The Cat House is a non-profit corporation that receives no government or public funding, relying entirely on donations from the public to carry out its mission.



For more information, head here:

http://www.cathouseonthekings.com/