Bondi Vet

EpisodesExtrasiTunesHome
Back

Cat House on the Kings

Cat House on the Kings

The Cat House on Kings is owned and run by Lynea (pronounced Len-aya) Lattanzio who for the past 20 years has dedicated her property, her finances and her entire life to creating this no-kill, non-profit sanctuary, rescue and adoption centre for cats.

The Cat House on Kings is owned and run by Lynea (pronounced Len-aya) Lattanzio who for the past 20 years has dedicated her property, her finances and her entire life to creating this no-kill, non-profit sanctuary, rescue and adoption centre for cats. 

The property is a no cage facility that allows cats to roam in and out of the 4200 square-foot, 5-bedroom-house as they like. Except for 50 permanent residents, all cats are up for adoption however if they don’t find a home, they are still able to be cats and have a life in this sanctuary.

The Cat House on the Kings started 20 years ago when Lynea moved to the large property as a single lady following a difficult divorce from a millionaire. After initially trying to fill her time with ‘superficial’ things Lynea decided there must be more to life and started volunteering at an animal rescue center. After a year she had adopted close to 100 cats and had sold her 2 carat diamond ring and Mercedes to help pay for the mounting costs. 

In 1993, Lynea came out of retirement to become a surgical veterinary technician with a local veterinarian. This experience helped increase her medical knowledge, and helped reduce veterinary expenses. 
Lynea originally lived in the main house with the cats, but after a while they had overtaken the place so she built another house for herself on the property. Now it’s only the young kittens and sick cats that live in that house with her. 

Lynea has a great sense of humor and jokes that the Cat House is a result of her mother never letting her have a kitten as a child, “When I was a child all I ever really wanted was a kitten and my mum never let me have one, so she’s sorry now”. She challenges the idea of being a ‘crazy cat lady’ and in her own words says “I’m not crazy, what I do is crazy”. 

The Cat House is a non-profit corporation that receives no government or public funding, relying entirely on donations from the public to carry out its mission.

For more information, head here:
http://www.cathouseonthekings.com/

Pet care for winter
NEXT STORY

Pet care for winter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Pet care for winter

    Pet care for winter

    Winter can be tough on us, but it's not just us that need a little extra care during this season. Here are some tips for keeping your pets happy and healthy during the winter months!
    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    We all think our pets are the best and brightest, but have you ever wanted to know if your pet is smarter than most?
    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    The greatest potential challenge for wildlife conservation is gaining the support of local people, who will not only share their land but will be motivated to offer their support.
    Beads for Wildlife

    Beads for Wildlife

    Beautiful handmade beadwork made by the women of Melako Community Conservancy are sold through Zoos Victoria, to provide employment and an alternative income. This allows them to support their families by using a skill aligned with their cultural values.
    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Bondi Vet fan Karen G asks Dr Chris a pawsitively difficult cat question.