Cats are usually pregnant for about 65 days. A variation of four days either way is not unusual.

A cat’s tail is used to maintain its balance.

The largest breed of domestic cat is the Maine Coone and the smallest breed of cat is the Singapura

Cats can spend up to five or more hours every day grooming themselves

Majority of cat have five toes on their front paws and only four toes on their back paws!

A cat’s tail held high is a sign of happiness.

When a cat reaches 15 years old it has usually spent ten years of its life sleeping!

It is impossible for cats to break a sweat – they have no sweat glands!

Female cats can begin mating between five and nine months old.

Male cats can begin mating between seven and ten months old.

The most commonly used word for a group of cats is clowder.

Ancient Egyptians believed that cats were sacred animals.

Cat urine glows under black UV light.

Out of all mammals cats have the largest eyes, in relation to their body size.

The only big cat that doesn’t roar is a Jaguar.

All species of wild cats hold their tails horizontally or tucked between their legs while walking. The domestic cat is the only species that can hold its tail vertically whilst walking.

The only cat in the world that cannot retract it claws is a cheetah.

Cats have a homing ability, like birds, that uses their biological clock, the angle of the sun and the Earths magnetic field.

The heaviest cat on record was a tabby from Queensland who tipped the scales at 21.3kgs!

A cats jaw cannot move sideways.

Ailurophobia is the fear of cats.

A cats eye sight is about six times better than that of a humans at night time because of the tapetum lucidum which is a layer of reflecting cells that absorb light.

Cats do not have a true collarbone and can usually squeeze through any space they can get their heads through.

To discourage your cat from using your furniture as a scratching post, lightly rub orange peel on it.

Most cats do not have eyelashes.

Cats almost never “meow” at other cats. This sound is reserved for humans.

