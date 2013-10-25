Bondi Vet IQ Test

1. Does your dog respond to its name?

Yes=20 points.



2. Does your dog sit when it sees you have a treat, even before you say it? Or jump ahead with any trick before you have asked for it eg. shaking hands?

Yes=15 points.



3. Does your dog change its emotions in tune with yours (ie. Go all quiet and calm and consoling when you’re upset, get excited when you’re happy)?

Yes= dramatically and suitably. 20 points.

No= He just goes about his business as usual. 0 points.



4. Can your dog ‘put 2 and 2 together’.

Getting joggers on = walk and gets excited about this.

Get work clothes on, get car keys out = Become anxious, clingy

5 points for each.



5. Does your dog recognise family members/friends he hasn’t seen for more than 6 months and give a noticeable reaction?

Yes=20 points.



6. Put 2 biscuits on a plate. Show the dog the plate with the 2 biscuits. With the dog interested and begging and wanting the biscuits, hold the plate so the dog can’t see the biscuits anymore. Eat one in one mouthful. Then eat the other one. Does your dog walk off/look disappointed/disinterested/dejected/let down because it knows all the biscuits have gone? If yes….

Yes=20 points.

If he stays begging for food even though its gone= 0 points.



7. Put your dog outside thru one door. Call it from behind that door. Does it go around to the other door to get in or stay there?

Yes=30 points.



8. In front of your dog, put a sizeable treat under an up-turned food bowl that can be turned over. Does your dog insist on trying to turn the bowl over or does it just give up.

Turn it over=30 points

Leave it= 0 points.



9. While walking your dog on a long lead, approach a telegraph pole. Does your dog change course to avoid the pole going between itself and you?

Yes=15 points

No= 0 points



10. Attach a very desirable treat to a clothesline and spin it around. Rather than trying to chase the treat, does your pet instead stop and wait for the treat to come to it?

Yes=20 points

No=0 points



11. Does your pet mill around its food bowl around the time you feed it?

Yes=15 points

No= 0 points



12. Glue a plastic cup to a piece of paper or cardboard so it’s stable. Put about 10 biscuits or treats in the bottom of the tall and relatively skinny cup so your pet can’t reach them with its mouth.

Does your pet use its paws to pull them out?

(10 points) Does it forcefully push over the cup to get the biscuits?

(20 points) Does it sit and lick itself (2 points- a displacement behaviour)



13. Line up 4 identical coffee cups 1/2 metre apart of which all of them have had biscuits in them BUT only one of them has biscuits in it now. Make it the far right one. Let a hungry pet in from another room to eat its food. Let it eat for 10 seconds, then remove the pet back to the same room. Then move all the bowls apart from the one with food in it to the right so they are again in a line, only the food containing bowl is now on the far left. Reintroduce the pet and see which bowl it goes for first. Since its spatial awareness is relative to its position, rather than the bowls, it should go straight back to the original bowl, despite the fact the bowls relative (not actual) position has changed. If it does…20 points.



14. The most intelligent animals are also some of the most obedient. They know that breaking the rules might get short term rewards but can carry penalties if they get found out. So test your mate out. Put a highly desirable treat (dog…small biscuit…cat…piece of chicken) on a plate at their mouth level and walk out of the room. Come back 1 minute later. If still there 15 points and the treat. If its gone then 0 points and the long walk outside!



15. How ‘in-tune’ with your environment is your pet? Does your pet know you (or your family members) are home just by the sound of your car approaching? If necessary, try driving past your pet on the street to see if it responds to your cars individual sound…

If YES…15 points

If NO…0 points.



So....with your pets score in mind. Lets see how they performed:



Possesses beauty rather than brains: 70-80 Average: 90-110 Highly Intelligent: 130+



Funnily enough however, those deemed to be the simpleton’s are celebrated as much as the smartest in the class. Yes, it may just be the case that with our pets, being deemed to be dim could just make you even more adorable!



Got a bad score? Well, thankfully intelligence isn’t everything. The most loved pets are often those with the brightest personalities, those that are the most friendly and those gifted in the art of entertaining!



OK…so if things are looking bleak and you’re now taking measurements for your dog’s own ‘dunce-cap’; do not despair. There are things you can do to increase your pets’ brain power.



How to develop a pets intelligence and brain power:



• Increase his/her vocabulary: Use words that indicate where you’re going and what you’re doing. Eg. bed, upstairs, dinner etc. Over time, they should gain an understanding and interest in the world around them and increase their word power.

• Try memory exercises. A good one is to hide a treat in front of your dog, then walk them out of the room. Let them back in 1 minute later and see if they can find the treat. This exercise shows them that learning and memory have rewards!

What could be holding them back?



Fear, anxiety and a short concentration span have been found to be the biggest limitations to pets appearing to be intelligent and performing well in intelligence tests.