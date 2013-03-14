Bird Facts

• The hummingbird is the only bird known that can fly backwards.
• The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird of up to 11ft.
• A hummingbird’s egg is about the size of a pea.
• The first bird domesticated by mankind was the goose.
• Emus are not able to walk backwards.
• The albatross is able to sleep and fly at the same time!
• A group of owls is known as a parliament.
• Penguins cannot fly though they can swim.
• A group of crows is known as a murder.
• Ducks only lay their eggs in the morning.
• The turkey was named for what was wrongly thought to be its country of origin.
• Owls cannot move their eyes, though to compensate can move their heads almost 360 degrees.
Did you know that a duck's quack doesn't echo and nobody knows why? Learn more facts about birds below!
