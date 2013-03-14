Bird Facts

• The hummingbird is the only bird known that can fly backwards.



• The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird of up to 11ft.



• A hummingbird’s egg is about the size of a pea.



• The first bird domesticated by mankind was the goose.



• Emus are not able to walk backwards.



• The albatross is able to sleep and fly at the same time!



• A group of owls is known as a parliament.



• Penguins cannot fly though they can swim.



• A group of crows is known as a murder.



• Ducks only lay their eggs in the morning.



• The turkey was named for what was wrongly thought to be its country of origin.



• Owls cannot move their eyes, though to compensate can move their heads almost 360 degrees.