Adopting Mitsy

Adopting Mitsy

Mitsy is still looking for a home...

Mitsy is still looking for a home. If you'd like to know more about this beautiful kitten, or you are interested in adopting her, you can find out more at: 

https://www.facebook.com/#!/groups/375790322489940/?fref=ts

Misty was saved by Nine Lives, Four Paws Rescue. If you would like more information, or would like to donate, please contact them at: 

https://www.facebook.com/#!/ninelivesfourpaws?fref=ts


Pet care for winter
Pet care for winter

    Pet care for winter

    Pet care for winter

    Winter can be tough on us, but it's not just us that need a little extra care during this season. Here are some tips for keeping your pets happy and healthy during the winter months!
    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    Bondi Vet IQ Test

    We all think our pets are the best and brightest, but have you ever wanted to know if your pet is smarter than most?
    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    Melako Conservancy in Kenya

    The greatest potential challenge for wildlife conservation is gaining the support of local people, who will not only share their land but will be motivated to offer their support.
    Beads for Wildlife

    Beads for Wildlife

    Beautiful handmade beadwork made by the women of Melako Community Conservancy are sold through Zoos Victoria, to provide employment and an alternative income. This allows them to support their families by using a skill aligned with their cultural values.
    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Q and A With Dr Chris Brown

    Bondi Vet fan Karen G asks Dr Chris a pawsitively difficult cat question.