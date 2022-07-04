Featuring charismatic Veterinarians, Dr. Chris Brown and Dr. Lisa Chimes, Bondi Vet is an unscripted 30-part, one hour television series, set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of Australia’s most famous landmarks, Bondi Beach.

Chronicling the adventures of Dr. Chris, who lives and works in the beachside suburb of Bondi, Bondi Vet allows viewers a unique insight into the world of one of Sydney’s busiest vets and the animals he devotes his days to caring for and treating.

The TeamFor those animals that require specialist services, Dr. Chris calls on his good friend and colleague Dr. Lisa Chimes at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH). When the cameras stop rolling, Lisa continues to work at the 24 hour emergency unit saving the lives of furry family members.

A Bondi Vet regular Tim Faulkner is the Manager of the Australian Reptile Park, and is constantly putting his life on the line looking after some of Australia’s deadliest reptiles. He wears his heart on his sleeve and his passion for and knowledge of Australian wildlife is extraordinary.

Together, Chris, Lisa and Tim embark on some unforgettable adventures across Australia and abroad, meeting extraordinary animals in need and the people that love them.

You can also catch up on previous episodes on iTunes