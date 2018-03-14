Shows
Bondi Rescue
Quick Chat: Harrison
Lifestyle
Details
Air Date:
Thu 15 Mar 2018
Get to know Harrison
Episodes
Video Extras
Lifeguards
Galleries
More
Video Extras
2 mins
Exclusive: Black Sunday
200 people dragged off the beach by rogue waves
3 mins
Exclusive: Maxi and Ryan at the Fire Station
Does Ryan have what it takes to be a Firefighter?
1 mins
Exclusive: Invictus Games
Invictus Games athletes challenge Bondi Rescue
2 mins
Quick Chat: Whippet
Get to know Whippet
1 mins
Sharks Feeding Off Bait Ball
Multiple Grey Nurse Sharks are seen feeding off a giant bait ball
2 mins
Most Memorable Rescue
Which one stands out for Bondi's Lifeguards
3 mins
Invictus Games 2018
We asked the athletes to tell us about the games and their journey
2 mins
Bondi Rescue v Invictus Games
Whippet and Reidy on the Invictus Games
2 mins
Quick Chat: Deano
Get to know Deano
3 mins
Quick Chat: Reidy
Get to know Reidy
