Bondi Rescue

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 6
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Fri 19 May 2023Expires: in 30 days

The international borders are open and tourists flock to Bondi. Hoppo demonstrates his Float To Survive technique. Chase checks out Bondi's grey nurse shark colony. Will races in to rescue a swimmer.

Episodes
Video Extras
LifeguardsGalleries
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Chats

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Close Encounters

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Feelings About Sharks

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Meet Tyson

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Meet Max McGuigan

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Four

image-placeholder
2 mins

Bondi Rescue

Hoppo On The New Recruits

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Bondi Beach: During COVID

image-placeholder
1 mins

Bondi Rescue

Morning Set-Up

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bondi Rescue

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Three

image-placeholder
1 mins

Bondi Rescue

Best Thing About Being A Lifeguard

More Bondi

Between Two Rescue Boards

Mouth to Mouth

Safety

Season 17