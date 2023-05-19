Sign in to watch this video
Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 6
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 19 May 2023Expires: in 30 days
The international borders are open and tourists flock to Bondi. Hoppo demonstrates his Float To Survive technique. Chase checks out Bondi's grey nurse shark colony. Will races in to rescue a swimmer.
Season 17