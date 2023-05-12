Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bondi Rescue - S17 Ep. 5
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 12 May 2023Expires: in 29 days
Glick's jetski does something unusual. Chase and Will race to the north of Bondi after reports a man has fallen off the cliff. Whippet is brought to tears upon seeing how money he raised changed lives
Episodes
Video ExtrasLifeguardsGalleries
More
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
More Bondi
Between Two Rescue Boards
Mouth to Mouth
Season 17