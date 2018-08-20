Bondi Rescue

The Hardest Part of a Lifeguard's Job

It's not all summer, sand, and sunshine

It may look like one of the best jobs in the world, but a lifeguard's work in often a juggling act involving high stakes. We asked the Bondi Rescue lifeguards - 'What's the hardest part of your job?'

Aaron Buchan
"Watching our beaches left in such an appalling state by some beach goers. It's heart breaking!"

Andrew 'Reidy' Reid
"Dealing with deaths."

Christopher 'Chappo' Chapman
"Working with Yatesy!"

Corey 'Baggins' Oliver
"Not being able to give people the result of answer they were looking for. Thankfully it’s not very often. And watching perfect waves go unridden while I have to look and not go surfing."

Daniel 'Beardy' McLaughlin
"People constantly needing/wanting."

Harrison Reid
"The week in between Christmas and New Year’s Day is brutal."

Joel Bevilacqua
"Adapting from the laid back Sunshine Coast to the intensity of Bondi, it’s been a real wake up call, but one I’ve embraced."

Juliana Bahr-Thomson
"It can be incredibly tiring spending so much time in the open elements."

Kailan 'KC' Collins
"Tolerance."

Max 'Maxy' Ayshford
"People not listening to what you want."

Rod 'Kerrbox' Kerr
"Managing the public."

Tommy Fraser
"Dealing with the public can be tricky."

