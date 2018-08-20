Bondi Rescue

EpisodesVideo ExtrasLifeguardsGalleries
More
Back

The Craziest Things on Bondi Beach

The Craziest Things on Bondi Beach

Millions of visitors, many odd moments!

Some things must be seen to be believed! These Bondi lifeguards are lucky enough to see it all! Here are some of the craziest things they’ve seen on Bondi beach.

Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins
"The craziest thing I’ve seen on Bondi beach would have to have been when the car came down the hill and landed on the middle of Bondi beach – I could never see anything that would come close to that again. It was like ‘Dukes of Hazard’ taking off – It was amazing!"

Jethro James
"Craziest thing I’ve seen at Bondi? A pack of about 20 English backpackers run naked from the back wall -on a busy day- into the water. That just astounded me!"

Harrison Reid
"The craziest thing I’ve seen on Bondi beach would have to be my colleagues – all of them – they’re crazy. I probably fit into that category as well."

Michael ‘Mouse’ Jenkinson
"Craziest thing on Bondi beach? Every single day down here something crazy happens. I couldn’t put it down to one thing – It’s literally turning up every day and being a part of this crazy circus that just doesn’t seem to end."

The Man Keeping An Eye On Bondi From The Sky
NEXT STORY

The Man Keeping An Eye On Bondi From The Sky

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Man Keeping An Eye On Bondi From The Sky

    The Man Keeping An Eye On Bondi From The Sky

    Several years ago, Jason Iggledon developed DroneShark, and has been capturing some of the most incredible footage from Aussie beaches since.
    Meet Tyson: Bondi Rescue’s Newest Lifeguard

    Meet Tyson: Bondi Rescue’s Newest Lifeguard

    The latest addition to the Bondi Lifeguards team, Tyson has been in and around the surf ever since he could walk.
    ‘People Couldn’t Understand Why They Couldn’t Go On The Beach’: Bondi Rescue’s Hoppo Reveals How COVID Changed Lifeguarding

    ‘People Couldn’t Understand Why They Couldn’t Go On The Beach’: Bondi Rescue’s Hoppo Reveals How COVID Changed Lifeguarding

    At the height of COVID, Australia’s picturesque and iconic beaches were for the first time in years devoid of the throngs of people who flock there.
    Becoming a lifeguard

    Becoming a lifeguard

    Not your average day job!
    Top 3 Tips for Surviving a Summer at Bondi Beach

    Top 3 Tips for Surviving a Summer at Bondi Beach

    Get your Bondi survival tips from the lifeguards who know best!