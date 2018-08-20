The lifeguards at Bondi collectively rescue thousands of stranded beach-goers every year. Here are some of their more memorable stories of survival!

Juliana Bahr-Thomson

“One of my most memorable rescues, was when quite a big cyclone swell caused one of the sandbanks to collapse, and about 20 people lost their footing – It was just instantly a mass rescue! At the same time, I was paddling out an elderly gentleman, when he called out his last yell for help and took his last breath before he started sinking, when I got to him, I wrapped my arms around him, and pulled him up, and just told him that everything was going to be alright.”

Nicola Atherton

“I think one of my more memorable rescues last summer when I rescued one of the Hare Krishnas - He started praying on the way in, and we actually weren’t out of trouble just yet – He was giving me a big hug when we were coming into the impact zone – That was a very interesting one for me!"

Dean ‘Deano’ Gladstone

“My most memorable rescue probably wasn’t really a rescue. An Irish doctor got struck by lightning in 2004 – We pulled him back (to shore) and brought him back to life – it was pretty special – it still gives me goose bumps to talk about.”

Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins

“My most memorable rescue would be with Kerrbox on the south end of the Icebergs. We got caught in there with a quite large surf with 3 patients each, and to get them out of there was quite difficult – I think ‘Box’ ended up going straight up into the rocks and got them out that way – So that’s probably the most memorable to me.”