Bob The Builder follows the adventures of Bob and his lovable gang of friends and machines as they work together to solve problems.

Along with Bob's business partner Wendy and his cat Pilchard, Bob's crew include Scoop (the yellow digger), Muck (the dump truck), Lofty (the mobile crane), Dizzy (the cement mixer), and Roley (the steamroller). Together they live in a unique and imaginative world.