Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 3

Episodes
S6 Ep. 4 - Sir Blaze And The Unicorn
Witness the return of Sir Blaze and Sir AJ as they embark on an epic quest to free a magical unicorn from an unpoppable bubble!
S6 Ep. 3 - Dino Derby
Today, dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions"
S6 Ep. 2 - The Amazing Stunt Kitty
When a big stunt goes awry, Darington is sent flying away on an out-of-control balloon! Now, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Darington's sidekick Stunt Kitty to save the day!