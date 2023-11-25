Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Today, dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions"

Episodes
21 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Sir Blaze And The Unicorn

Witness the return of Sir Blaze and Sir AJ as they embark on an epic quest to free a magical unicorn from an unpoppable bubble!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Dino Derby

20 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - The Amazing Stunt Kitty

When a big stunt goes awry, Darington is sent flying away on an out-of-control balloon! Now, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Darington's sidekick Stunt Kitty to save the day!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Big Rig To The Rescue!

When three big deliveries are needed all over Axle City, there's only one monster machine with the power to haul it all: Big Rig Blaze! But even Big Rig Blaze may not be able to make all deliveries.

Season 6