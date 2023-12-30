Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 22
G | Kids

21 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Lifeguard Blaze!

Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. But it'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Pirate Musical!

In the first ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!

Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade

21 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Snow Rescue Blaze

When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - The Fastest Of Them All

When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - The Snow Spectacular

Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special

It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.

Season 6