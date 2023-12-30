Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 22

Episodes
S6 Ep. 22 - Lifeguard Blaze!
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. But it'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes.
S6 Ep. 21 - Pirate Musical!
In the first ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!
Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade
S6 Ep. 19 - Snow Rescue Blaze
When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.
S6 Ep. 18 - The Fastest Of Them All
When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
S6 Ep. 17 - The Snow Spectacular
Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.