Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 21

Episodes
S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.
S6 Ep. 25 - The Great Halloween Race
It's Halloween in Axle City, and Blaze, AJ, and all their friends are racing in The Great Halloween Race! First one across the finish line wins the biggest, tastiest goody bag ever!
S6 Ep. 24 - Superwheels!
Blaze super powers transforming him into SUPER BLAZE!! And just in time; trouble Bots from outer space land in Axle City and start making a huge mess!
S6 Ep. 23 - Campfire Stories
It's a campout under the stars! Blaze, AJ, Starla, Crusher, and Pickle are gathered around the campfire to tell the most amazing stories they can make up!
S6 Ep. 22 - Lifeguard Blaze!
Today, Blaze and AJ are on a mission to become Lifeguards. But it'll take four daring rescues to achieve their official Lifeguard badge and only the bravest monster trucks have what it takes.
S6 Ep. 21 - Pirate Musical!
In the first ever Blaze Musical, Blaze, AJ, Crusher, and Pickle are on a daring quest to find the pieces of the Broken Key and unlock a secret treasure.
S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!
Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade