Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 20
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade

21 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!

Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade

21 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Snow Rescue Blaze

When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - The Fastest Of Them All

When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - The Snow Spectacular

Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special

It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Special Mission Blaze

When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - The Boingies!

When a bunch of adorable critters called Boingies get lost in Axle City, it's up to Blaze and AJ to gather them up and get them home safe and sound.

Season 6