Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 2

Episodes
S6 Ep. 6 - Sparkle's Racing Badge
It's more Blaze family fun in this high octane, action-packed adventure as Blaze and his sister Sparkle team up to make it back to the Monster Dome in time for a big race.
S6 Ep. 5 - Race To Sky High Mountain
At the starting line for Race to Sky High Mountain, one of Crusher's cheats threatens to sideline Blaze for good. To get back in this race, Blaze will need, Power Tires!
S6 Ep. 4 - Sir Blaze And The Unicorn
Witness the return of Sir Blaze and Sir AJ as they embark on an epic quest to free a magical unicorn from an unpoppable bubble!
S6 Ep. 3 - Dino Derby
Today, dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions?
S6 Ep. 2 - The Amazing Stunt Kitty
When a big stunt goes awry, Darington is sent flying away on an out-of-control balloon! Now, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Darington's sidekick Stunt Kitty to save the day!