Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 19

Episodes
S6 Ep. 20 - Megabot!
Blaze and AJ help their amazing new friend Megabot get to Axle City in time for the big Robot Parade
S6 Ep. 19 - Snow Rescue Blaze
When a big ski mishap gets Crusher and Pickle stuck super far away, Blaze and AJ will perform a daring snow rescue to save the day.
S6 Ep. 18 - The Fastest Of Them All
When a greedy queen casts a spell to make a few of our friends go slow, Blaze and AJ must race her for the magical cure.
S6 Ep. 17 - The Snow Spectacular
Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.
S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special
It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.
S6 Ep. 16 - Special Mission Blaze
When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!