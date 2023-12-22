Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get to the Snow Spectacular in time.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - The Snow Spectacular

21 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Christmas Special

It's Christmas Eve and Blaze, AJ, Crusher, Pickle, and all their other friends are helping Santa ready his sleigh for delivery.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Special Mission Blaze

When a nefarious villain steals every toothbrush in Axle City, Blaze's only chance at saving the day is to become: Special Mission Blaze!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - The Boingies!

When a bunch of adorable critters called Boingies get lost in Axle City, it's up to Blaze and AJ to gather them up and get them home safe and sound.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - The Tiger Treasure

Blaze, AJ, and Stripes put their explorer skills to the test as they follow the trail to the fabled Tiger Treasure

21 mins

S6 Ep. 13 - Race To The Golden Gift

Blaze is joined by all of his friends in the Race to the Golden Gift! But to win, they'll first have to get past Crusher and his fresh batch of cheats.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Big Rig: Dolphin Delivery

When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!

21 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Firefighters To The Rescue!

When three fire emergencies break out across Axle City, it's up to Blaze to put 'em out and to do it, he'll transform into the most epic fire rescue vehicles we've ever seen!

Season 6