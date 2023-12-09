Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 11

Blaze and The Monster Machines

20 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Big Rig: Dolphin Delivery

When a dolphin named Flippy needs help getting back to his family in the ocean, there's only one monster machine with enough power to get the job done: Big Rig Blaze!

21 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Firefighters To The Rescue!

When three fire emergencies break out across Axle City, it's up to Blaze to put 'em out and to do it, he'll transform into the most epic fire rescue vehicles we've ever seen!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - Starla's Wild West Birthday

Starla's wild west birthday party is in trouble when her cake gets carried off by a runaway train. Can she, Blaze and AJ catch up and save the cake before it's too late"

21 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - The Great Pizza Race

It's a head-to-head showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy"

20 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - The Puppy Chase!

When a big bubble floats away with Gabby's new puppy, she'll team up with Blaze and AJ to get him back.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - The Construction Contest

To compete in the Construction Contest, Blaze and his friends turn into construction vehicles! Crusher sends them far away, it'll take all of their construction skills to make it back in time.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Sparkle's Racing Badge

It's more Blaze family fun in this high octane, action-packed adventure as Blaze and his sister Sparkle team up to make it back to the Monster Dome in time for a big race.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - Race To Sky High Mountain

At the starting line for Race to Sky High Mountain, one of Crusher's cheats threatens to sideline Blaze for good. To get back in this race, Blaze will need, Power Tires!

