Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S6 Ep. 8
G | Kids

When a big bubble floats away with Gabby's new puppy, she'll team up with Blaze and AJ to get him back.

Episodes
Episodes

21 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - The Great Pizza Race

It's a head-to-head showdown when Blaze and Crusher enter The Great Pizza Race! Who will deliver all of their pizzas first and win the coveted Great Pizza Trophy?

20 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - The Puppy Chase!

21 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - The Construction Contest

To compete in the Construction Contest, Blaze and his friends turn into construction vehicles! Crusher sends them far away, it'll take all of their construction skills to make it back in time.

20 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Sparkle's Racing Badge

It's more Blaze family fun in this high octane, action-packed adventure as Blaze and his sister Sparkle team up to make it back to the Monster Dome in time for a big race.

21 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - Race To Sky High Mountain

At the starting line for Race to Sky High Mountain, one of Crusher's cheats threatens to sideline Blaze for good. To get back in this race, Blaze will need, Power Tires!

21 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Sir Blaze And The Unicorn

Witness the return of Sir Blaze and Sir AJ as they embark on an epic quest to free a magical unicorn from an unpoppable bubble!

20 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Dino Derby

Today, dinosaur Blaze is teaming up with his prehistoric pal Zeg to compete in the Dino Derby! But will this dino duo have what it takes to outrace the rest and become Dino Derby champions?

20 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - The Amazing Stunt Kitty

When a big stunt goes awry, Darington is sent flying away on an out-of-control balloon! Now, it's up to Blaze, AJ, and Darington's sidekick Stunt Kitty to save the day!

Season 6