Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 5

Episodes
S5 Ep. 6 - Toy Trouble!
The Axle City toy store has an amazing machine that can make any toy you want! Crusher uses it, he makse giant toys that run amok! Only Blaze & Watts can stop the giant toys from making a giant mess!
S5 Ep. 5 - Abra-Ka-Pickle!
Pickle is putting on a magic show for all of Axle City! But when Crusher accidentally makes a magical mistake, it's up to Blaze and Pickle to fix the magic and save their friends! Abra-ka-Pickle!
S5 Ep. 4 - Babysitting Heroes
Blaze & AJ are helping their friend Stripes look after some baby animals, the little critters accidentally float away on big bubbles. It's up to these three babysitters to find their animal friends!
S5 Ep. 3 - The Island Of Lost Treasure
Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!
S5 Ep. 2 - The Trophy Chase
The Championship Race is about to start, all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze & his friends to get it back in time.