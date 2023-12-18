Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 4

Episodes
S5 Ep. 4 - Babysitting Heroes
Blaze and AJ are helping their friend Stripes look after some baby animals, the little critters accidentally float away on big bubbles. It's up to these three babysitters to find their animal friends!
S5 Ep. 3 - The Island Of Lost Treasure
Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!
S5 Ep. 2 - The Trophy Chase
The Championship Race is about to start, all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze and his friends to get it back in time.