Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 4
G | Kids

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 4 - Babysitting Heroes

Blaze and AJ are helping their friend Stripes look after some baby animals, the little critters accidentally float away on big bubbles. It's up to these three babysitters to find their animal friends!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - The Island Of Lost Treasure

Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - The Trophy Chase

The Championship Race is about to start, all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze and his friends to get it back in time.

image-placeholder
21 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Aj To The Rescue

Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends, to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!

Season 5