Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 4

Episodes
S5 Ep. 5 - Abra-Ka-Pickle!
Pickle is putting on a magic show for all of Axle City! But when Crusher accidentally makes a magical mistake, it's up to Blaze and Pickle to fix the magic and save their friends! Abra-ka-Pickle!
S5 Ep. 4 - Babysitting Heroes
Blaze & AJ are helping their friend Stripes look after some baby animals, the little critters accidentally float away on big bubbles. It's up to these three babysitters to find their animal friends!
S5 Ep. 3 - The Island Of Lost Treasure
Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!
S5 Ep. 2 - The Trophy Chase
The Championship Race is about to start, all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze & his friends to get it back in time.
S5 Ep. 1 - Aj To The Rescue
Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends, to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!
S5 Ep. 20 - The Race Around The Earth
In their biggest race ever, Blaze and AJ go head-to-head against Crusher to race all the way around the Earth and win the World's Biggest Trophy!
S5 Ep. 19 - The Treat Thief
Officer Blaze just got his biggest case yet: tracking down the mischievous Treat Thief! With help from Officer Anna, Blaze sets out to stop the thief and recover every stolen treat!