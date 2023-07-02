Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Blaze & AJ are helping their friend Stripes look after some baby animals, the little critters accidentally float away on big bubbles. It's up to these three babysitters to find their animal friends!

21 mins

S5 Ep. 5 - Abra-Ka-Pickle!

Pickle is putting on a magic show for all of Axle City! But when Crusher accidentally makes a magical mistake, it's up to Blaze and Pickle to fix the magic and save their friends! Abra-ka-Pickle!

22 mins

22 mins

S5 Ep. 3 - The Island Of Lost Treasure

Somewhere, on The Island of Lost Treasure, there are incredible riches just waiting to be discovered. Blaze and Darington are determined to be the first to find them!

21 mins

S5 Ep. 2 - The Trophy Chase

The Championship Race is about to start, all the fastest trucks in town are ready to roll! Crusher steals the trophy before the race even begins, it's up to Blaze & his friends to get it back in time.

21 mins

S5 Ep. 1 - Aj To The Rescue

Blaze and AJ are racing through the jungle when Blaze gets trapped in super sticky mud! Now it's up to AJ and his new animal friends, to go on an epic adventure to save Blaze!

21 mins

S5 Ep. 20 - The Race Around The Earth

In their biggest race ever, Blaze and AJ go head-to-head against Crusher to race all the way around the Earth and win the World's Biggest Trophy!

21 mins

S5 Ep. 19 - The Treat Thief

Officer Blaze just got his biggest case yet: tracking down the mischievous Treat Thief! With help from Officer Anna, Blaze sets out to stop the thief and recover every stolen treat!

22 mins

S5 Ep. 18 - Video Game Heroes

Blaze and AJ are super excited to play their new video game. But when a video game wizard makes the game come alive, Blaze and AJ must level up and save Axle City from pixel pandemonium

Season 5