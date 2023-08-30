Blaze and The Monster Machines

Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 16
G | Kids

Blaze and AJ make friends with a space alien named Gormy! But when Gormy's jetpack loses power, they set out to help him find six special space batteries so he can fly home to his alien family!

Episodes
Kids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
21 mins

S5 Ep. 16 - Space Alien Adventure!

Blaze and AJ make friends with a space alien named Gormy! But when Gormy's jetpack loses power, they set out to help him find six special space batteries so he can fly home to his alien family!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 15 - Big Rig Blaze

A windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back - a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with it!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 14 - Blazing Amazing Stories

Blaze and AJ are babysitting for Baby Gherkin! When it's time for her nap, they tell her three epic bedtime stories about police, cowboys, and superheroes - all starring Blaze and his friends!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 13 - The Big Balloon Rescue

Axle City is enjoying the Balloon Fair, until Crusher & Pickle get stuck on a runaway hotair balloon! It's up to Blaze & AJ to rescue their high flying friends... before they crash into Slime Volcano!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 12 - The Mechanic Team!

Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair, just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 11 - Recycling Power!

Axle City is visited by a littering raccoon, it's up to Blaze to save the day as a Super Recycling Truck! He cleans up the town & rescues his friends, just in time for a final showdown!

image-placeholder
21 mins

S5 Ep. 10 - Deep Sea Grand Prix

For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S5 Ep. 9 - The Great Space Race

Blaze and AJ take off into space for a race that's out of this world! Along the way to Planet Victory, they meet friendly aliens, dodge asteroids, and face off against Crusher's space ship!

Season 5