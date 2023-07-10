Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 16

Episodes
S5 Ep. 17 - The Blaze Family
Blaze & AJ are spending the day with some very special trucks: Blaze's family! His Mom, Dad and little sister Sparkle join Blaze in a race against Crusher to prove they're the world's fastest family!
S5 Ep. 16 - Space Alien Adventure!
Blaze and AJ make friends with a space alien named Gormy! But when Gormy's jetpack loses power, they set out to help him find six special space batteries so he can fly home to his alien family!
S5 Ep. 15 - Big Rig Blaze
A windstorm blows away the supplies for Stripes' Animal Party, Blaze transforms into the one Monster Machine strong enough to haul it all back - a Big Rig! There's nothing he can't pull with it!
S5 Ep. 14 - Blazing Amazing Stories
Blaze and AJ are babysitting for Baby Gherkin! When it's time for her nap, they tell her three epic bedtime stories about police, cowboys, and superheroes - all starring Blaze and his friends!
S5 Ep. 13 - The Big Balloon Rescue
Axle City is enjoying the Balloon Fair, until Crusher & Pickle get stuck on a runaway hotair balloon! It's up to Blaze & AJ to rescue their high flying friends... before they crash into Slime Volcano!
S5 Ep. 12 - The Mechanic Team!
Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair, just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
S5 Ep. 11 - Recycling Power!
Axle City is visited by a littering raccoon, it's up to Blaze to save the day as a Super Recycling Truck! He cleans up the town & rescues his friends, just in time for a final showdown!