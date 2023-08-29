Blaze And The Monster Machines - S5 Ep. 14

Episodes
S5 Ep. 14 - Blazing Amazing Stories
Blaze and AJ are babysitting for Baby Gherkin! When it's time for her nap, they tell her three epic bedtime stories about police, cowboys, and superheroes - all starring Blaze and his friends!
S5 Ep. 13 - The Big Balloon Rescue
Axle City is enjoying the Balloon Fair, until Crusher & Pickle get stuck on a runaway hotair balloon! It's up to Blaze & AJ to rescue their high flying friends... before they crash into Slime Volcano!
S5 Ep. 12 - The Mechanic Team!
Blaze stops into Gabby's Garage for a quick repair, just as she gets an alert! Three far-flung trucks need her mechanical know-how! So, Blaze and AJ volunteer to help her take her garage on the go!
S5 Ep. 11 - Recycling Power!
Axle City is visited by a littering raccoon, it's up to Blaze to save the day as a Super Recycling Truck! He cleans up the town & rescues his friends, just in time for a final showdown!
S5 Ep. 10 - Deep Sea Grand Prix
For the first time ever, Blaze and AJ are racing under the ocean! Blaze transforms into a submarine and speeds through sunken ships and coral reefs to reach the giant sand castle at the finish line!
S5 Ep. 9 - The Great Space Race
Blaze and AJ take off into space for a race that's out of this world! Along the way to Planet Victory, they meet friendly aliens, dodge asteroids, and face off against Crusher's space ship!
S5 Ep. 8 - The Gold Medal Games
It's time for the Gold Medal Games, Blaze is ready to compete! But when Crusher cheats and sends his rival flying far away, Blaze has to speed back to Axle City to beat the buzzer and win that medal!